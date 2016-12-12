Vision is clear for award success

A leading security specialist is celebrating after winning a top award.

2020 Vision, based in North Shields, won the Security Installer of the Year (Small to Medium) at the Security and Fire Excellence Awards 2016.

The company, which is also celebrating its 25th year of business, implements and supports cutting-edge, IP-enabled security technology including video surveillance, access control and converged security solutions to protect assets.

As well as winning the Security Installer of the Year award, 2020 Vision was a finalist in the Best Security Project category for its work with the Birmingham Institute of Forestry Research (BIFoR).

Peter Houlis, managing director, said: “The Security and Fire Excellence Awards are the Oscars equivalent of our sector and we were thrilled to receive this stamp of industry approval for our work.

“2020 Vision has a robust track record in delivering integrated technology solutions which truly benefit our clients.

“Our customer-centric service is not just about security – we understand the issues our clients are facing, providing clever insight and situational analysis data which can help to improve operations; protecting assets and monitoring health and safety and helping to save money.

“We are delighted to be recognised in this way.”

2020 Vision has a strong track record in the public sector, working with clients including universities and the NHS, and in the private sector.

In its shortlisted work with the Birmingham Industry of Forestry Research (BIFoR), 2020 Vision was involved in a highly complex, ten year logistics project to safeguard a fenced off area of forest.

2020 Vision provided full perimeter protection, CCTV, a control room so authorities would be alerted in the case of a breach

This is one of only two similar projects worldwide which aims to provide fundamental science, social science and cultural research of direct relevance to forested landscapes anywhere in the world.

For more about 2020 Vision, visit www.2020cctv.com or follow on Twitter @2020cctv