Vital work underway to repair 50-year-old bridge

Vital work to repair a 50-year-old road bridge are now underway.

Major improvements are needed to the A193 Wallsend Road Bridge, near the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate in North Shields, as it is suffering from ‘concrete fatigure’.

Motorists are advised that lane restrictions are now in place to allow improvements to the central reservation at the eastern end of the bridge, heading to Percy Main.

The closures, in both directions, will be in force for five days while this phase of work is carried out.

A traffic contraflow system will then be introduced from Monday, January 30, until the main bridge repairs are complete in the autumn.

The contraflow will operate between the High Flatworth/East Howdon Bypass roundabout at the western end of the bridge, and the Norham Road/Waterville Road roundabout in the east.

A 30mph speed limit will be in place for the safety of the public and workforce.

Coun John Harrison, cabinet member for housing and transport, said: “This work is part of a major programme of investment in North Tyneside’s highway network.

“The bridge has served us well since 1966 but now requires major structural repairs so it can continue to do so.

“As with every highways improvement scheme, there will be some degree of inconvenience to road users.

“However, we are determined to keep the traffic flowing smoothly and will provide regular updates as the project takes shape.”

Road users can subscribe to North Tyneside Council’s regular e-bulletin to ensure they get up to date information so they can keep their journey times to a minimum.

To subscribe to a regular e-bulletin about the work, email roads@northtyneside.gov.uk and put ‘A1058’ in the subject line.