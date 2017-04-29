Volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday

Age has proved to be no barrier for one generous volunteer.

A special party was held to mark a remarkable volunteer’s birthday.

Gladys Armstrong has been a volunteer at the British Heart Foundation’s charity shop in North Shields for the last 16 years.

And last week, she was joined by representatives, colleagues, family, friends and shoppers to mark her 100th birthday.

They were able to celebrate with cake, cards, a buffet and a special telegram from the Queen.

Gladys volunteers two days a week at the shop in The Beacon Centre.

Heather Butler, shop manager, said: “She is an inspiration to us all.

“It was a wondering occasion.”