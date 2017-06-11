Volunteers’ pawsome efforts make a purrfect day at shelter

Hard-working volunteers put their pet project into action to help out a north east animal shelter.

Staff from the Leeds Building Society’s Cobalt office spent a day at the Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter in Longbenton.

Nine colleagues from the direct mortgages, contact centre and quality and competency teams chose the shelter as part of a scheme that allows workers a day’s paid leave each year to help a good cause.

They were put to work sprucing up some of the animal areas, and also organised a collection of food and toys for the cats and dogs, as well as items to sell in the shelter’s fund-raising shop.

Direct mortgages team manager Mark Simmons said: “The work we carried out ensured the animals have a more enjoyable place to stay while waiting for their new homes.

“After our hard work we had a chance to walk around the shelter and meet the different animals, which led to one of our team adopting a cat called Chester.

“All in all, it was a good day and our feedback has led to other colleagues thinking about how they will use their volunteering hours.”

Marie Webster, from the shelter, said: “We are so pleased with the efforts of the volunteers. It was intense manual labour in typical British weather. The area now looks fabulous thanks to their hard work.”