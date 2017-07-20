Search

Volunteers rewarded at North Tyneside Disability Forum

Rebecca Miller and Lauren Anderson from North Tyneside Disability Forum collecting a Bronze award from North Tyneside Council chairman Cath Davis.
North Tyneside Disability Forum has shown its mettle to claim a bronze award for its voluntary support work.

The forum has received the honour in the North Tyneside Council Chairman’s Commendation Awards.

It was presented by council chairman Cath Davis, and collecting the award were Rebecca Miller and Lauren Anderson who, along with Ali Finlayson, Anthony Kettle, Martin Heslop and Chris Rickard, will also receive personal awards for volunteering.