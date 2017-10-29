Volunteers sought for Advent display

Residents and businesses are being invited to get involved in a village’s Christmas display.

Organisers of the Cullercoats Community Advent are hoping people will host a festive display in their window, garden or rooftop through Advent, for people to find on a special trail.

A group of residents is organising the event and is offering people the chance to sign up.

The deadline for interested parties is November 1.

Anyone interested should email cullercoatsadvent@gmail.com

For more, visit www.cullercoatsadvent.org.uk

An organiser said: “The great thing about it being local is it that it means no transport issues, no parking fees, no queuing, no tickets.

“The aim of this project is to create something by the community for the community.

“Once you have agreed to host a display for the event you will be assigned a reveal date.

“We ask for a minimum ‘light up’ period of 5.30pm to 9pm from your reveal date onwards, until the end of the event on December 30.

“We would also like to offer an extended light up on Christmas Eve with displays being lit up from 4pm.”