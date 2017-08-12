Walk to remember Percy and Margaret

A popular couple have provided the inspiration for a charity walk to raise money for the battle against dementia.

When Pam Hart saw that Memory Walks were being held all over the country through the Alzheimer’s Society in honour of people who have succumbed to the condition, she decided to organise one to remember her mum and dad. Percy and Margaret Tinwall lived at St Anne’s Care Home in Rockcliffe, Whitley Bay, and both recently passed away.

The walk, from the care home to St Mary’s Lighthouse and back, is arranged for Saturday, September 2, starting at 10.30am.

“If you have been affected by or have a loved one with dementia, join us to raise money to fight dementia,” said Pam.

For more details, call Pam on 07715524363 or email tinwell71@outlook.com