Wallsend care home celebrates 100% in national survey

Staff and residents at a Wallsend care home are celebrating after it was given top ratings in a national survey.

Howdon Care Centre, in Kent Avenue, achieved the maximum 100 per cent satisfaction for the standards of care and 100 per centre for residents being happy in the Your Care Rating survey.

The home, run by Four Seasons Health Care, achieved more than 92 per cent, with 924 points from a possible maximum of 1,000, for its overall performance rating – derived from four core themes: staff and care, home comforts, choice and having a say and the quality of life.

It also achieved 100 per cent rating for being a safe secure place to live and for the care team treating residents with kindness, dignity and respect.

The home scored 950 out of a possible 1,000 for questions around the theme of the quality of life for people living in the home; 100 per cent of respondents said they can take part in activities and hobbies; and 96 per cent agreed the food is good.

Amanda Cunningham, regional managing director with Four Seasons Health Care, said: “All the care team are delighted that in this independent national survey the residents at Howdon Care Centre rated the home so highly.

“The survey corresponds with responses we have had directly from residents, their relatives and care professionals who are able to give us instant feedback on a day to day basis. We use the feedback to fix issues and improve the residents’ experience.”

The home is rated as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission.