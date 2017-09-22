Wallsend care home hands over treats to animal shelter

There’ll be waggy tails and purrs aplenty at Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, thanks to a north east care home.
Staff and residents at Croft Dene Care Home in Threap Gardens, Wallsend, have collected a hamper full of pet products and treats for the Longbenton-based shelter.
The goodies were collected by shelter resident Churchill, along with his carer and chauffeur Beth Codling.
Pictured is Croft Dene carer Stacey Whalen handing over the gifts.
Almost Done!
Registering with News Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.