Wallsend care home hands over treats to animal shelter

There’ll be waggy tails and purrs aplenty at Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, thanks to a north east care home.

Staff and residents at Croft Dene Care Home in Threap Gardens, Wallsend, have collected a hamper full of pet products and treats for the Longbenton-based shelter.

The goodies were collected by shelter resident Churchill, along with his carer and chauffeur Beth Codling.

Pictured is Croft Dene carer Stacey Whalen handing over the gifts.