Wallsend charity planning its Christmas events

A charity supporting people with a learning disability is preparing for Christmas with a number of events.

LD:NorthEast, based in Wallsend, helps people to lead fun, meaningful and fulfilling lives.

The charity is hosting its annual Christmas Carol Service on Friday, December 1, at 10.30am at Christ Church, Preston Road, North Shields.

There will be traditional carols and readings, performances from LD:NorthEast’s Northern Notes choir and Early Year’s group, and also performances from Beacon Hill School, Benton Dene School and Woodlawn School.

Everyone is welcome to attend the church hall after the service for hot drinks and mince pies, a craft stall and a raffle.

LD:NorthEast are also working with Blackfriars Ouseburn Cinema to hold their Christmas fund-raising event - a screening of Christmas film Elf!

Tickets include refreshments on arrival, as well as entry in to a free prize draw.

There will also be a craft stall selling Christmas cards and decorations made by LD:NorthEast’s very own craft and knitting groups.

All profits made will go to the charity.

Tickets are available online at www.BOCNewcastle.org/ld-elf