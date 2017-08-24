Wallsend Park dog show set to return

A ‘muttley’ crew of dogs will have the chance to strut their stuff when a popular dog show returns to Wallsend Park.

Organised by the Friends of Wallsend Park, with support from North Tyneside Council, the annual Dog Oscars takes place on Saturday.

It is open to dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Categories include new kid on the block and looks most like owner, as well as a special category for disadvantaged dogs, for pets that have a disability or have been re-homed.

Each winner will receive a certificate and rosette, and there will be a special prize for the overall winner.

Simon Dean, of The Friends of Wallsend Park, said: “This fantastic event is now in its seventh year, and growing more popular every time.

“I’d encourage anyone to come along, whether they are entering their dog or just joining in with the fun. It’s set to be a fantastic day.”

The event takes place between 12.30pm and 3pm.

Owners can register their dogs on the day or in advance via Facebook or by emailing fowp@hotmail.co.uk