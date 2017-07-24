Wallsend pupils take STEM skills to Newcastle innovation festival

Wallsend school children have been soaking up the festival atmosphere in a unique learning environment.

Pupils from Stephenson Memorial School last week attended the STEM Fayre in Newcastle, an event that gives young people a chance to enjoy hands-on science, technology, engineering and maths-based learning.

It was part of Northumbrian Water’s NWG Innovation Festival, which brings businesses together with universities, schools and members of the public to look at social and environmental challenges.

Nigel Watson is the Northumbrian Water’s group director of innovation services.

He said: “It’s been fantastic to welcome the children of Wallsend into the festival.

“We are tackling some very important issues in our sprints this week, but the future workforce needs of the energy and utilities industry is as vital as any, so we need to enthuse young people about STEM subjects from an early age.”

The STEM event was held by the Life Science Centre and Tyneside-based engineering specialists Reece Innovation to give younger children a chance to find out more about the four subjects.

Chris Pywell, director at Reece Innovation, said: “As well as dedicating a week to tackling some very serious social and environmental issues, the NWG Innovation Festival aims to inspire young people about the possibilities of careers that involve STEM skills.

“The fair is a fantastic way of doing this and ensuring the children have a lot of fun in the process.”