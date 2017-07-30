Wallsend school receives Silver Artsmark Award

A North Tyneside school is celebrating after receiving a prestigious Silver Artsmark Award.

The award recognises the commitment of Richardson Dees Primary School, in Wallsend, to arts, culture and creativity.

It is accredited by Arts Council England to set the standards across the country.

Emma Lynch is a teacher at the school and the lead for the Artsmark project.

She said: “Every child in our school has access to a plethora of arts experiences. The Artsmark award helps to identify the strong delivery of the arts in our school but also finds areas that we can develop and improve.”

Projects at the school have included creating an outdoor learning dome called The Invention Shed , which provides outdoor inspiration for creative projects.

Pupils have already used the shed as a base for making their own fidget spinners, kites, boats, junk sculptures and junk chandeliers to decorate the school’s outdoor spaces.

Richardson Dees Primary School is one of five schools in the North East to gain the award this summer.

Ms Lynch added: "The Artsmark experience has provided our staff a hook on which to hang their creative hat and a platform to showcase how the arts are promoted, delivered and monitored in our school.

“Staff and pupil voices have provided many helpful and encouraging suggestions and shown that the arts in our school are very significant to the wellbeing of all our children.”