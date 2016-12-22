Wallsend staff play Santa to sick children

Travel agency staff are playing Santa to sick children in hospital.

The kind-hearted folk at Hays Travel in Wallsend collected toys and gifts for the young patients who will be in the Great North Children’s Hospital over Christmas.

Branch manager Darren Wetherell said: “There is never a good time to be in hospital, but even more unfortunate to be in hospital over the festive period. I hope our support will help lighten up the children’s faces by delivering presents to them during their stay in hospital.

“We have done this for the past nine years now and it gives me great pleasure to know that we are helping put a smile on children’s faces.”

Hays Travel started the appeal by using money from its Community Partnership Fund and continued the support through customer donations.

Darren added: “We have had a fantastic response again this year with some great presents donated by customers, which I’m sure the children will all love. Without the help of our kind customers, the appeal would not be so successful, so a big thank you to everyone for your continued support every year.”