Wallsend woman is first winner of new Geordie lottery

A Wallsend woman is celebrating after becoming the first jackpot winner of an inaugural lottery.

Sharon Armstong was named the first Geordie Jackpot winner of the lottery created by NE1, winning the weekly prize of £1,000.

She was presented with a cheque by world record holder, North East athletic legend and Olympic gold medallist Jonathan Edwards at a special celebration at Newcastle’s Castle Keep.

Sharon, who has lived in Wallsend for the past 17 years and works in at Voyage Care, a residential home for people with acquired brain injuries, was given the full VIP treatment.

There were two local winners for the Geordie Jackpot’s inaugural draw – the other winner landing a VIP mini cruise to Amsterdam.

Sharon said: “I have never won anything before so it was such a lovely surprise and doubly special to know that I’m the first ever winner.

“I bought my Geordie Jackpot ticket after hearing about the lottery through NE1’s email updates on what’s happening in the city.

“Knowing that it was a charitable lottery and that the money raised would benefit the city and disadvantaged kids meant that I was happy to sign up and support it on a weekly basis.

“I don’t yet know how I’m going to spend my winnings but I do know I will enjoy it.

“It is my partner’s birthday at the end of this month so I might treat us both to a night away, a really nice meal or use it to pay for a Christmas to remember.”

Jonathan Edwards said: “I am delighted to lend my support to the Geordie Jackpot.

“It is great news for Sharon, for future winners and great news for the city.

“Newcastle has been my adopted home for over twenty years and it is great to see NE1 looking for innovative ways to make sure it keeps developing and improving.”

Sean Bullick, chief executive of NE1 Ltd, said: “Handing over the first Geordie Jackpot cheque is an historical moment – we are delighted that Sharon is our first ever Geordie Jackpot winner!

“The response from the general public has been phenomenal – Geordies are really showing their pride for the city and playing their part in how Newcastle develops in the future.

“We love that the public is getting involved, investing in their city and having their say in what new additions they would like to see in Newcastle.

“And not forgetting the £25,000 jackpot which is up for grabs and a guaranteed winner of £1,000 every week.”

All people have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to play the Geordie Jackpot online and buy their tickets at www.geordiejackpot.co.uk before midnight on the Friday prior to the draw each Saturday.

The money raised from the Geordie Jackpot will go to good causes including transformational investments in the city centre to make it greener, more engaging and family friendly, as well as to local charity, Cash for Kids.