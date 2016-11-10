Warning letters issued to suspected burglars

Tenants were given warnings as part of a crackdown on burglaries.

Northumbria Police and partners issued tenancy warning letters to a dozen suspected active burglars in North Tyneside.

The action – which means they could risk losing their home as well as facing a prison cell if they are subsequently found guilty of burglary – comes after officers arrested 12 people in the borough over recent weeks on suspicion of committing burglary offences.

Officers from North Tyneside’s neighbourhood policing teams joined forces with North Tyneside Council’s Tenancy Enforcement Team to warn previously arrested tenants, whether in council or private rented accommodation, that their home is under threat if they are convicted of any offences.

Police could take legal action to issue a civil injunction as well as an eviction order from their home while the council would also apply for a court order to exclude the offender from certain areas of North Tyneside or ban them from entering the borough all together.

Warning letters were delivered to homes in Wallsend, Killingworth, Shiremoor, Whitley Bay, Dudley and North Shields.

Neighbourhood Inspector Martin Brooks said: “We have been targeting burglary offences across the borough as it is a priority for us as we know the huge distress it causes to victims of these crimes.

“Working with our partners at North Tyneside’s Tenancy Enforcement Team is an integral part of tackling the problem effectively from all sides.

“It should also send a clear message to anyone considering committing burglary in North Tyneside that they are not just risking their liberty by committing crime, but it can also cause them to lose their family home.

“This latest activity shows the importance of partners working together to help keep our communities safe from harm.”

Colin Boxshall, Community and Public Spaces Protection Manager at North Tyneside Council, said: “North Tyneside is a great place to live, work and visit, and we are committed to keeping it that way.

“Everyone has the right to enjoy peace and quiet in their own homes and in partnership with the police we take whatever action that is necessary to protect that right.

“Anyone convicted of burglary risks losing their home as well as being excluded from entering North Tyneside.”

If anyone has any concerns about burglary or has information about suspicious behaviour where they live, they should contact their neighbourhood policing team on 101, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.