Warning of delays as abnormal load to pass through North East on A1 and A19

There will be delays on the A1 and A19 tomorrow night as a 223 tonne transformer makes its way through the region.

ALE is transporting the transformer, which will travel at around 10mph, from Stella West Substation in Newcastle at 9.30pm, to Swan Hunters Berth at Wallsend, where it will be put on a barge to Ellesmere Port before continuing its journey to Oldbury.

ALE has been working closely with Highways England, the local authority and police to plan the journey through the region - but there will be delays for motorists.

Drivers are advised that this vehicle will be travelling at very low speeds and there will be delays as this transformer is transported along its route.

If possible, it may be better to find an alternative route. The abnormal load’s journey will also take the transformer through the roadworks at the A19 Coast Road where work has been taking place to create a triple-decker roundabout.

To allow the vehicle to make its way safely through the roadworks the A19 southbound carriageway will be closed from Holystone to Wallsend along with the roundabout from 8pm on Friday, August 11 to 8am on Saturday, August 12.

There will also be a lane 1 closure on the A19 northbound carriageway, and the A1058 east entry slip road will be closed overnight. Lane 2 on the A1058 east exit slip road and the west entry and exit slip roads will be closed during the day with a full closure overnight.