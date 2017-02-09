Warning over more disruption at major junction

Motorists are being warned of potential disruption as the next phase of major works to improve a junction take place.

Work is continuing to improve the Billy Mill junction at the eastern end of the A1058 Coast Road.

The £7.2m scheme has seen the former roundabout replaced by traffic lights.

And the next stage of work – due to start on Monday – will see resurfacing work carried out.

The work, taking place from February 13 to 19, will be carried out at the junctions with Lynn Road and Regent Terrace, to the centre of Billy Mill junction.

A council spokesperson said: “It will be done overnight with a road closure in place between 8pm and 6am – and it will be done in phases to minimise disruption and disturbance to residents and road users as much as possible.

“Residents should be aware, however, that there will be noise disturbance whilst the carriageways are re-planed, ready to receive their final asphalt top surfaces.

“The planing work will be done between 8pm and midnight on each occasion, and we wish to apologise to local residents for the inconvenience this will cause.

“The resurfacing work is quieter, but there will still be some noise. Road lining is a quieter process and should cause minimal disturbance.”

The council say contingency dates of February 20 and 21 will be used in case of bad weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Fully-signed diversions will be in place on the A1058 Coast Road during the overnight closures.

Bus operator Arriva has advised that during the closures, its services 53, 57A and 308 will be unable to serve Billy Mill Lane/Lynn Road and service 308 will be unable to serve the Coast Road between Norham Road and Billy Mill roundabout.

Service 306 will also omit this section of Coast Road.

Service 53 will operate its normal route to Murton House Farm roundabout, then divert via New York Bypass, Norham Road and Verne Road to Billy Mill Avenue where it will re-join its normal route to North Shields. Return journeys will operate via this route reversed.

Service 57A will run from North Tyneside Hospital along Rake Lane to the top of Billy Mill Lane, turning back at the roundabout and then along Rake Lane back to Preston Grange. Then via A192, Walton Avenue, Queen Alexandra Road West to Billy Mill Avenue and normal route.

Service 306 will operate its normal route to Norham Road junction then via Norham Road, Verne Road and Billy Mill Avenue to Regent Terrace and normal route. Return journeys will operate via this route reversed. Service 306 will temporarily observe the Norham Road bus stops at the retail park.

Service 308 will divert from the Coast Road via Norham Road North, and New York By-Pass to Rake Lane in both directions. Service 308 will temporarily observe the Norham Road North bus stops at Formica.

Elsewhere, work is due to start on improvements to the Coast Road cycle route, with the first stage planned between Norham Road and Billy Mill on the north side of the A1058 Coast Road.

From February 13, there will be temporary intermittent near-side lane closures on the eastbound A1058 Coast Road to allow for safe working: these will be during off-peak times only – 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be provided with safe and well signposted diversions during this phase of the works.