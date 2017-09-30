Warning over strong winds on Monday

The Met Office has issued a warning over strong winds across the north on Monday.

The warning, which is yellow - medium likelihood and low impact, says: 'Strong west or north-west winds are likely to affect northern areas of the UK on Monday. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

'Some bus and train journeys may be affected with some journeys taking longer. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely. Some short-term interruptions to power supplies are possible.'

The chief forecaster's assessment reads: 'Winds are expected to strengthen across north-western areas on Sunday evening with a swathe of gale force winds expected to cross many northern parts of the UK during Monday. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely to develop quite widely, with gusts of 70 mph developing over parts of northern and western Scotland and more locally over high ground elsewhere.

'Winds are expected to peak across western Scotland in the early hours of Monday and through the Central Belt of Scotland during Monday morning's busy travel period. The strongest of the winds should gradually become confined to north-east Scotland by late evening.

'In addition, frequent heavy showers are likely to affect parts of western and northern Scotland. This warning has been updated to include more of Northern Ireland in the warning area as well as additional detail on the possible timings of the peak winds.'