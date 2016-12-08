Warning over suspicious callers

Residents are being warned to be on their guard from suspicious callers.

Police have issued the reminder after an incident in Forest Hall at 2pm on Wednesday.

A man knocked at the home of a 34-year-old woman claiming to be from an energy company asking to change her energy meter. When the resident said the meter was outside the man said it did not matter and left the area.

The concerned resident checked with the company to find they did not have anyone working in her area and she reported the matter to police.

The male caller is described as white, with facial hair wearing a green anorak and jeans and carrying an iPad.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Storey said: “Fortunately the householder was suspicious of this caller and contacted the police.

“We want to remind people to be aware that there are bogus callers who will try to trick their way into your home.

“We advise people should always carefully check the credentials of anyone before they allow them into their home.

“If in doubt then call the company yourself before you allow a stranger in.

“Any reputable caller will not mind that you are taking these safety measures.

“I’d urge anyone who gets anyone suspicious knocking at their door, or anyone they are not sure about, to not let them inside the house and instead contact the police – we are more than happy to come and check it out.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 682 07/12/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.