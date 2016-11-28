Warning over taking unknown substances

Police are warning about the dangers of taking unknown substances after two teenagers became unwell.

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, were taken to hospital on Saturday after taking an unknown substance.

The pair had each taken what is believed to be four small red tablets, although it is not know what exactly they were.

Paramedics were called to the Boulevard, in Longbenton, and took them to the RVI where they were kept in overnight as a precaution. They have since been discharged.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the person who provided the substances and police are also warning of the dangers of taking unknown substances.

Chief Inspector Aidan Sloan said: “We want to identify who is responsible for providing these items so that we can stop anymore of these substances being supplied to young people.

“Taking any unknown substances is incredibly dangerous and in some cases can even be fatal not only that they can make people more vulnerable which could make them more of a target for criminals looking to take advantage.

“It is important that young people take note of this and don’t become tempted or pressured into taking drugs.”

For confidential advice and support on drugs go to FRANK http://www.talktofrank.com

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of those responsible for providing the substances should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 614 261116 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.