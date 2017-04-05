Warning over tide times after three rescues in two days

Visitors to the coast are again being reminded to be aware of the tide times after a spate of rescue call outs.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) and RNLI lifeboats were called out three times in two days to help people who had been cut off by the tide.

Two of the incidents occurred on the Bears Back rocks, between Cullercoats Bay and Tynemouth Longsands, while the third took place at St Mary’s Island.

A spokesman for the TVLB said: “The Brigade would like to remind coastal users to ensure that they check tide times, either via the notice board near to the causeway at St Mary’s Island, or via reputable online apps or web sites, before venturing to the coast.”

The first call out took place at 4.15pm last Sunday when a man and two children were cut off by the tide on Bear’s Back rocks between Cullercoats Bay and Tynemouth Priory.

Cullercoats RNLI were called out to rescue the casualties, with TVLB members standing by with their water rescue equipment until the Lifeboat arrived. Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team were also requested to attend.

Then at 5.30pm on Monday, a man and woman were reported stranded at the same point.

Tynemouth RNLI, who were already at sea in the local area, were tasked by the Coastguard to bring the casualties back to shore where they were met by TVLB members who issued them with safety advice and information on how to find out the local tide times.

Three hours later, the TVLB received a call from a man who said he was cut off by the tide at St Mary’s Island.

A TVLB spokesman said: “After a quick discussion established that the tide would prevent a safe crossing until after midnight, the man was instructed to speak with UK Coastguard.”

The TVLB proceeded to the island to oversee the arrival of Cullercoats RNLI who took the man, and a woman he was with, back to the mainland.