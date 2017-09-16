Wash and squash pays off for pupils

Eco-warriors at a North Tyneside school have won a cash prize for going green.

Pupils from St Bernadette’s RC Primary School, Wallsend, have scooped £100 in a monthly prize draw, after they made the pledge to support North Tyneside Council’s wash, squash and recycle campaign.

The campaign aims to encourage residents to step up their recycling efforts and to help reduce bin contamination in the borough by washing and squashing recyclables to make more room in their bins.

The pupils were given their prize after they followed the campaign to the letter and made recycling an integral part of their daily routine.

Teacher June Gibbins said: “The children were so excited to have won the prize, after all the hard work they have put in. They are completely onboard with the message of the campaign and very diligent when it comes to saving energy and reducing waste. The prize money will go towards a new litter bin for the playground to encourage further recycling and we couldn’t be prouder of our Eco Monitors.”

Other environmental projects at the school include a wildlife garden and after school forest club, while many of the classes have also taken part in the sow and grow campaign and raised their own flower beds.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for the environment, said: “The school have shown a real commitment to following the basic principles of the campaign and I have been really impressed with their attitude. They’re an example to us all.”

Residents can make the pledge to wash, squash and recycle online at www.northtyneside.gov.uk or by attending one of the wash, squash and recycle roadshows (details online).