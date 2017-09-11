Waste firm up for national award

A Wallsend firm has been chosen to represent the region at a national business awards.

O’Brien Waste Recycling Solutions (WRS) will represent the North East at the British Chambers of Commerce awards, in the Service Excellence category.

Head of sales and marketing David Bennett said: “It is a great honour to be in this prestigious business award final and in this category in particular. We have a commitment to customer service which runs through our company at all levels. Our people are our greatest asset. We believe the whole team’s positive, can-do, will-do attitude is reflected in the company’s culture and an integral part of our success.”

North East England Chamber of Commerce chief executive James Ramsbotham said: “This business, the North East’s largest waste recycler, is exemplary in every way. Since O’Brien WRS was established 10 years ago, it has put its customers at the very heart of everything it does and has reaped the considerable contract rewards as a result.”

Ambitious plans in the pipeline at present include a new £5m waste recycling centre in Middlesbrough due to open in October which will help service its Middlesbrough Council waste services contract as well as other commercial businesses in Teesside & North Yorkshire.

O’Brien WRS also works with follow Chamber members Newcastle International Airport, Middlesbrough, Newcastle City, Durham County and North Tyneside Councils. It has also been awarded a contract by Chamber Partner member intu MetroCentre.

As part of its commitment to customer excellence the business undertakes training to ensure the companies it works for know how to support their own recycling such as which bin to use for specific waste.

Looking to the future, the business is growing its onsite facilities waste management services and developing new technology to enable customers to get instant, first-hand information on their recycling rates via an app.

In addition to the Wallsend base, the business also has recycling centres in Hartlepool and Washington.

O’Brien WRS is following in the footsteps of Middlesbrough-based AV Dawson which last year won the national BCC Service Excellence category.