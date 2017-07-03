WATCH: Bridge over A1058 Coast Road is demolished

Work has taken place over the weekend to demolish a key bridge over the Coast Road.

North Tyneside Council has released a time-lapse video showing the demolition work which took place over the weekend.

Norham Road Bridge, which has been demolished over the Coast Road.

Norham Road bridge, in North Shields, has reached the end of its anticipated life.

The replacement of the bridge is the third and final phase of the £7.2million A1058 Coast Road Improvement Scheme.

The project will replace the existing bridge with a new four-lane bridge.

The scheme is due for completion in spring 2018.

Work by contractors Sisk Lagan JV to demolish the old bridge started at 8pm on Saturday, and was completed by 6am on Monday.