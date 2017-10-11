WATCH: Delight as injured seals are released back into the wild

Two young seals have been released back into the wild after being treated at a local aquarium.

Both pups were taken to Blue Reef Aquarium in Tynemouth after being found with injuries to their face on North East beaches.

Seal pups Chester and Sinead are released back into the wild after treatment at Blue Reef Aquarium in Tynemouth. Picture by Jane Coltman

The first, a male, named Chester, was brought in by the RSPCA from a beach in North Yorkshire. He was underweight and had swelling to his mouth caused by an infection.

The second, a female, named Sinead, was found by the old swimming pool on Longsands. She is slightly younger and had similar injuries.

After a few months of treatment and plenty of fish at the aquarium’s Marine Rescue Centre, both seals were well enough to be released back into the sea on Monday.

Staff from the aquarium took the seals up the coast to Seaton Sluice to re-introduce the pair into the wild, with both happily going back into the sea with aplomb.

And the team were happy to see them go and were delighted with how well they took to being back in the sea.

Terry McKeone, displays supervisor at Blue Reef Tynemouth, said: “We have had these two with us for a while now, so it is great to finally see them well enough to be released back into the wild.

“We hope seeing this makes members of the public aware of our amazing local wildlife and how we have an impact on our environment.”

Tynemouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium – in partnership with the animal charity Pawz For Thought, BDMLR and the RSPCA – have been rescuing and rehabilitating seals for more than ten years, and during this period, over 200 seals have been rescued.

