WATCH: Musical students ready to hit the stage

A group of talented students are preparing to hit the stage.

The teenagers at Whitley Bay High School are staging a production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Into the Woods.

Abbey Stobbs, Alex Booth, Ellie Sturrock and Mia Taylor at Whitley Bay High School rehearsals for Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim. Picture by Jane Coltman

The students have been very busy for the last few months rehearsing for this show with all year groups involved as actors, singers, orchestra, technical crew and marketing team.

The musical follows the story of a baker and his wife, who set off to procure enchanted items from four classic fairy tale characters in an attempt to reverse an evil witch’s curse.

Forced to face the consequences of their desires, the group of characters must work together if they are to defeat an angry giant and live happily ever after.

The show runs from January 31 to February 2. Performances begin at 7pm. Tickets, £8 for adults and £6 for concessions, and can be purchased by calling (0191) 200 8800.