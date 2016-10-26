WATCH: New police office is officially opened

A new neighbourhood policing office has been officially opened.

Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird QC was joined by Northern Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Sharon Stavers; Mayor Norma Redfearn, and Whitley Bay ward councillors to perform the honours at the office based in Whitley Bay’s Park View Shopping Centre.

Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird and Mayor Norma Redfearn open Whitley Bay Police Station with Neighbourhood Inspector Martin Brooks and Chief Superintendent Sharon Stavers. Picture by Jane Coltman

The facility, which replaces the old Whitley Bay station on Laburnum Avenue, opened it’s doors last month.

Commissioner Baird said: “This move demonstrates my commitment to ensuring our neighbourhood officers are fully accessible and closer to the communities they serve.

“We have made it easier for residents in Whitley Bay to seek police assistance, our new central location is more accessible and in the heart of the community.”

The office is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm with officers on hand offering crime prevention advice and helping those wishing to report a crime.

Chief Supt Stavers said: “This new neighbourhood office in Whitley Bay is proving to be popular with residents and visitors alike. It’s in a prime location which makes our officers much more accessible to local people.

“It’s being well received and we’ve had positive feedback.”

Mrs Redfearn said: “I’m delighted the police have been able to move into their new base in the heart of Whitley Bay. They do a fantastic job in keeping our community safe and this move will be great for residents and the officers.”

Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams can be contacted on 101, or via the Northumbria Police website www.northumbria.police.uk