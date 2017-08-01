Watch out for bogus callers, warn police

Police are warning residents to be on their guard against bogus callers, after two incidents in North Tyneside last week.

The first, last Wednesday, related to possible bogus workmen operating on Forest Hall Road.

A second report received from an address on Amberley Close, Killingworth, last Thursday concerned a man attempting to sell building services under false pretences.

On both occasions, the occupants were told that they needed repairs to their roof. No money was handed over and the police were contacted.

Officers are carrying out a full investigation with CCTV and house-to-house inquiries. They are also urging residents to be vigilant to people who call at their home unannounced.

Neighbourhood Sergeant James Brady said: “We would advise people to be on their guard to cold callers, especially if they are offering to carry out work or claiming that they have already done so. If the visit is genuine then the caller won’t mind waiting while their credentials are checked out.

“We know bogus callers can target the more vulnerable members of our communities, including the elderly. That’s why we’re asking people to look out for their relatives, friends and neighbours, and to keep a look out for any suspicious callers in their area.

“We’d recommend that you always used checked and vetted tradespeople for work and contact the police or a family member if you are unsure about anything.

“If in doubt, keep them out!”

Further crime prevention advice to help prevent people being a victim of bogus callers is available on the Northumbria Police website