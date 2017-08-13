Watch out, the Romans ride again

Have your say

There’s still time to see a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition spanning the length of Hadrian’s Wall.

Hadrian’s Cavalry, at 10 museum and heritage attractions along the 150-mile length of the wall, has been wowing audiences since it opened in April.

Exploring the role and daily life of the Roman army’s cavalry forces, it brings together a unique group of Roman cavalry objects, including ornate helmets, armour and weapons on loan from national and international museums, shown alongside objects from museums across the wall.

Segedunum Roman Fort, Baths and Museum at Wallsend is among the sites hosting the exhibition, which continues until Sunday, September 10.

For more information visit www.hadrianscavalry.co.uk

Visitors can get up close and personal with riders from the Roman cavalry at special events this month.

The Romans Ride Again sees troops from the infamous Hadrian’s Cavalry demonstrate their skills on horseback with mount and dismount gymnastics and skills of arms.

The events take place on August 19 and 20 at the Great North Museum: Hancock, in Newcastle, and on August 27 and 28 at Arbeia Roman Fort and Museum, South Shields.