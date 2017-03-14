WATCH: Spanish City exhibition drawing in the crowds

A two-week exhibition showcasing the past, present and future of the iconic Spanish City in Whitley Bay is underway.

The free ‘Dome Sweet Dome’ event is taking place at the Old Low Light heritage centre on the Fish Quay, North Shields.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn and Pearl Saddington, Community, Heritage and Events Manager at the Old Low Lights at the launch of the Spanish City-themed exhibition. Picture by Jane Coltman

The exhibition will focus on the Dome’s past, from when it was built in the early 20th Century to its heyday in the 1960s and 70s, through to its current state of restoration, before looking ahead to what lies in store.

Visitors can enjoy a range of photographic displays, including historic images of the Dome in its various guises and pictures taken during the recent tours.

There will be a small recreation of the Empress Ballroom complete with music, mannequins and period costumes.

People can share their memories of the Spanish City by filling out special cards and placing them in ‘memory jars’.

Information displays showing the progress of the ongoing Dome restoration and the plans for the future will also be on show.

Meanwhile, organisers are continuing to appeal for Spanish City or Whitley Bay-themed memorabilia which could be used in the exhibition.

Pearl Saddington, centre manager at the Old Low Light, said: “We’d love to hear from anyone who has anything related to the Dome or the seaside at Whitley Bay.

“This could be old photos, posters, postcards, drinks coasters or sticks of rock.”

Electronic copies of any Spanish City-themed memorabilia can be emailed to SpanishCityDome@northtyneside.gov.uk and physical items can be dropped off at the Old Low Light at Clifford’s Fort during opening hours.