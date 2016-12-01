WATCH: Stunning footage captures coastal regeneration

Stunning drone footage has captured the multi-million pound regeneration scheme taking part along Whitley Bay’s coast.

The aerial film showcases the various large-scale projects, which are either currently underway or in the pipeline, taking place as part of North Tyneside Council’s £36m Seafront Master Plan.

The drone goes from the southern of end of the promenade all the way to St Mary’s Island, capturing the multiple major regeneration projects as well as the breathtaking scenery.

The first stop in the film highlights the recently-started redevelopment of the former High Point Hotel site before moving onto the Central Lower Promenade scheme where plans to strengthen and safeguard sea defences have been submitted and are scheduled to take place in spring 2017.

It then flies above the Spanish City Island site revealing the view from above of the new Premier Inn hotel and restaurant – which is due for completion in spring 2017 – and then focuses on the iconic Dome, which is undergoing major refurbishment to restore it to its former glory before its expected reopening in spring 2018.

It showcases the work completed at the Plaza and ongoing at Watts Slope and how new life is being breathed into Northern Promenade by new surfacing and seating.

Viewers can then enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the Links, Duke’s Walk and Brierdene areas, before heading towards St Mary’s Island and the historic lighthouse where a funding bid is in to restore it and create new education and learning areas as well as cafe and retail space.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “This aerial footage is a fantastic way of showcasing how we, alongside our partners, are transforming and improving the coastline as part of our ambitious multimillion pound Master Plan.

“Viewers will get a unique insight into the scale of regeneration and it’s a wonderful opportunity to see all of this work taking place from above while also being able to enjoy the spectacular views offered by our beautiful coastline.

“These various projects will boost the borough as a whole and truly revitalise Whitley Bay while adding to its growing reputation as a unique visitor destination where people are proud to live, work and visit. I am really excited to see the work progress and am sure the end product will prove something we can all be proud of.”

The Whitley Bay Seafront Master Plan sets out the council’s ambitious plans to regenerate the coastline between St Mary’s Lighthouse and Cullercoats Bay, working alongside its various partners.

For more information visit http://my.northtyneside.gov.uk/category/642/coastal-regeneration

To watch the video visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zuw0ZEonsQ or www.facebook.com/WBMasterPlan