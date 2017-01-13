WATCH: Waves crash over Tynemouth pier

Properties in Whitley Bay, Tynemouth and Cullercoats Bay are at risk of flooding during this afternoon’s high tide.

The Environment Agency has issued a red flood warning for the area, one of 87 covering much of the east coast.

It says strong winds will cause large waves and overtopping along the Whitley Bay, Cullercoats and Tynemouth promenades and seafront, which is expected to affect properties including Whitley Sands Refreshment Kiosk, Robinson Crusoe’s Cafe

Guardian photographer Jane Coltman was at Tynemouth, where she videod the waves crashing over the pier.

Blustery conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.

Agency staff have checked defences in the area and are monitoring the situation.

