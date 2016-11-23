Week of events highlighting issue of domestic abuse

Activities have been taking place as part of Domestic Abuse Awareness Week.

Support, advice and help is being given by North Tyneside Council as part of the week, which runs until November 27.

In North Tyneside last year, there were 4,011 reported incidents of domestic abuse and over half of these involved and affected children.

The week concludes with the annual ‘DIVA’ Walk – ‘Don’t Ignore Violence and Abuse’ – on Sunday. Participants will set off at 11am from Tynemouth Priory, and walk the 3.5 miles to Waves on The Links at Whitley Bay.

Coun Alison Waggott-Fairley, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said: “Domestic abuse can affect anyone and this annual event allows us to highlight the issues around it and hopefully encourage more sufferers to report it and seek help.

“We also have a fantastic range of support in North Tyneside that anyone can access if they feel they need to.”

North Tyneside Council and its partners offer a wide range of practical and emotional help to those who may be experiencing domestic abuse, from financial advice and help to find safe accommodation, to counselling and support groups.