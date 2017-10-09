Week of events to highlight invaluable work of hospices

A hospice is highlighting the services available as part of a special week.

St Oswald’s Hospice, based in Gosforth, Newcastle, is among thousands of organisations taking part in Hospice Care Week.

The week – which runs from October 9 to 15 – gives hospices a chance to highlight the varied services they provide and dispel myths about hospice care.

Hospices in the UK support more than 200,000 people in the UK every year and provide high quality, personalised care for adults and children living with incurable illness, supporting them to live life as fully as possible.

Each day across the UK hospices have to raise £2.7million to continue to provide outstanding care.

St Oswald’s Hospice has been providing expert, dignified and compassionate Hospice Care for more than 30 years.

In 1986 the hospice opened its doors to a ten bed Adult Inpatient Unit – they now care for more than 2,000 patients every year through a range of services.

Many patients come to the Hospice for pain and symptom management.

One of those was Pauline Land, 57, from Byker, who spent two weeks on St Oswald’s Inpatient Unit last year, and now accesses their day services and lymphoedema clinic.

She said: “During my time on the inpatient ward, I saw some people who were at the hospice for end of life care.

“I was so impressed with the care provided. The nurses were so kind and considerate and spent so much time with the families.

“It wasn’t at all what I expected a hospice to be like.

“I spent time enjoying the lovely gardens and the staff made sure I was well looked after.

“It gave doctors a chance to get my medication right and improved my condition a lot.”

Throughout Hospice Care Week, St Oswald’s Hospice will be sharing messages every day on their social media channels about how their services have grown to meet the needs of the local North East community.

Follow their messages at @stoswaldsuk or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stoswaldshospice.

You can also get involved using #HospiceCareWeek.

To make a donation to St Oswald’s call 0191 246 9123 or visit www.stoswaldsuk.org