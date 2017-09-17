Wellbeing centre unveils new garden

Cedar Grove Wellbeing Centre in Wallsend has unveiled its newly-landscaped garden, directly benefiting customers and the wider community.

The garden was opened by Dawn McNally, deputy chief executive at Age UK North Tyneside, at a celebration event last week, which saw more than 200 visitors welcomed to the centre and included an afternoon tea prepared by volunteers and Jarretts, as well as entertainment from The Leonard Brown Show and a falconry display, courtesy of DS Falconry.

The garden redesign and makeover was undertaken by Groundwork North East & Cumbria and includes a new sensory garden, trellis work, garden furniture, potting storage and a greenhouse.

The aim of the project was to provide a safe, accessible and friendly outdoor space for Cedar Grove’s customers to relax in or enjoy gardening as a hobby.

Michelle Adams, team leader at Cedar Grove Wellbeing Centre, said: “We’re delighted to unveil our new gardens.

“It’s been a real team effort from start to finish, with our customers, staff and volunteers involved in developing plans for the garden.

“Nick Leeming and his team at Groundwork NE & Cumbria brought our ideas to fruition and we’re delighted with the result.

“The garden makeover couldn’t have taken place without funding from Learning through Landscapes and Tesco Bags for Help.

“We’re very grateful for their support as our new garden will benefit local people using the centre now and in the future.”

Cedar Grove Wellbeing Centre is operated by EveryDay, a social enterprise owned by Age UK North Tyneside.

Cedar Grove provides day support for local people, including those with dementia and memory problems.

Supported by a team of highly trained staff, customers have the chance to socialise and make new friends, take part in a wide range of activities and outings, benefit from complementary therapies and gain help in maintaining their independent living skills.

Cedar Grove Wellbeing Centre is open 8am to 10pm weekdays and 8am to 8pm on weekends. For more, contact 0191 2877028 or enquiries@everydayuk.org