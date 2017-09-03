Were you at Monkseaton school?

Old school friends are travelling from around the world for a reunion.

Monkseaton Grammar School, in Holywell Avenue, closed its doors for the final time in 1984.

Every five years or so, a reunion is planned and the next one is taking place on Saturday, September 23, at Percy Park Rugby Club.

Former pupils are travelling from as far as Australia, California, Spain and France to be there in the hope of meeting old school buddies.

There are still quite a lot of old pupils that have not been traced.

Tickets are almost sold out.

Old pupils from the era of Mr Rodd or Mr Brook who want to know more about the reunion can contact Pamela Hood on Pamela-ann@blueyonder.co.uk