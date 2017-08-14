When it comes to maths, they rock!

Have your say

Pupils from Norham High School, North Shields, are top of the table when it comes to maths.

Year 7 pupils Michael Croudace, Arron Mcnab and Taylor McDonald have been named as the top performers in this year’s national Times Table Rockstars competition, beating more than 150 students from 42 competing schools.

The annual event attracts top mental arithmathmaticians from across the country to compete against each other in a series of times tables contests.

Mensa questions, 3D noughts and crosses and even an epic air guitar competition also featured.

Executive headteacher David Baldwin said: “This is a huge achievement for our pupils, and we’re all extremely proud. A huge well done to everyone involved.”