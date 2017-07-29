Whitley Bay artist hopes to bring in the dough with artisan bakery

A fine art graduate hopes to bring in the dough following the opening of her first artisan bakery in Whitley Bay.

Paula Watson set up Pure Knead bakery so she could combine her love for baking and art, creating cakes and other treats that are as appealing to the eye as they are to the taste buds.

The store’s opening in Park View follows successful trials of her products on a market stall in Tynemouth.

Paula said: “I’ve always loved to cook. I started collecting recipes when I was at university studying fine art and baking was always one of my favourites.

“Despite studying art, like so many art graduates I ended up working in a totally different industry which was never my passion but always just a job, so I gave it up when my children were born.

“Now they are a little older, I was keen to get back in to the world but knew I wanted to do something I was truly passionate about, so what better way than combining my love for art and design together with baking.”

Paula has plans to expand to other retail units across the region, and is now looking to take on an apprentice.