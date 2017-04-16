Whitley Bay beauty salon recognised at national awards

A Whitley Bay beauty salon has been recognised in a national competition less than two years after opening.

Amber Button launched Button Beauty Academy in 2015 after previously being a tutor at TyneMet College.

She wanted to offer the full range of salon services to customers with additional training options for aspiring beauty professionals.

And the academy, in Park View, was shortlisted for beauty salon of the year at the English Hair and Beauty Awards, held in Manchester.

Amber said: “We were absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted in the beauty salon of the year category.

“The competition was tough but our extensive range of treatments and quality services meant that being shortlisted against such high quality entrants was a huge achievement for the team.”

Button Beauty Academy offers a range of salon treatment services including nails, tanning, facials, waxing and eyelash extensions.

Amber said: “There has been such growth in the beauty industry over the past ten years.

“One area of distinct change has of course been the attitude shift towards the type of treatments requested on a regular basis.”

“Whereas the older generation of customers who come to Button Beauty Academy are interested in treatments which seek to preserve and maintain natural beauty through facials and manicures, a younger generation are increasingly seeking ways of using more temporary examples of beauty treatments to add to or improve their existing look.

“With such advances in the past ten to 15 years it is no surprise that so many beauticians choose to train with us here at the academy to help broaden their skillset and offer new and up to date treatments in their portfolio.”

Button Beauty Academy offers a range of training options to individuals looking to upskill or salon owners wishing to train staff members in an independent environment with recognised qualifications.

Amber said: “The eye and brow beauty industry has grown a great deal in recent years and as a result we have seen both new trainees coming into the industry but also beauticians with many years experience just looking to sharpen their skills and get some training on new treatments with our accredited courses.

“Balancing the business between performing treatments and training has been a nice way for me to continue teaching but also manage my own clients in the salon and grow the business in the way that I want.”