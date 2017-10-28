Whitley Bay Boys Club in name change

A club has changed its name to highlight its diversity.

After nearly 60 years of operating exclusively as a grassroots boys football club, Whitley Bay Boys Club has welcomed a total re-brand.

The club has become Whitley Bay Sporting Club as it marks its move into women’s and girls’ football, older football teams and other sports.

After starting a number of promising Girls’ and Senior teams, club officials hope the change of structure will help create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for the community, a place where children and adults can enjoy sport, regardless of age, gender or background.

A club spokesperson said: “This is now a ‘Sporting’ Club, a change of purpose that hints, even from the name alone, that this is a club that intends to branch out further than providing football alone.

“It’s network of dedicated volunteers, coaches, parents and committee, all see a club that is going from strength to strength.

“The club aims to introduce more girls’ teams every season, while current girls’ teams have enjoyed successful seasons since their inception back in 2016. Add that to the ongoing success of the many boys’ teams, aged five to senior level, and you see a club well and truly on the up.”

Shampan Indian Restaurant, in Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, is one of the businesses to back the club.

Owner Kam has sponsored the away strips for the Under 15 Whites.