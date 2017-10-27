Whitley Bay butchers launches new meal deal

A popular butchers has launched a new deal to meat customer demands.

Nicholson and Son butchers, in Park View, Whitley Bay, is offering customers a new monthly £20 meal deal from Thursday.

The establishment has been a firm favourite in the town since it opened in 1914, being passed from generation to generation.

Kathryn Meadows, whose great grandfather opened the shop more than 100 years ago, said: “Consumers’ habits are constantly changing and we must make sure we can adapt to meet their needs, compete with the big supermarkets and ensure our business continues to thrive.

“We’ve also found in recent years that customers are becoming increasingly conscious of the quality of the food they’re buying and where it comes from. We’ve used the same independent and family-run farms, based in Northumberland, for the last 100 years.

“We’ve created different deals to mark special occasions in the past which have proved extremely popular and we are keen to build on this success and offer our customers more than a ‘typical’ butcher’s shop.

“While the business may be 100 years old, we’ve evolved to meet the needs of customers and continued my great grandfather’s ambition of providing high quality local produce to local people, ensuring their satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do.”

The new deal, wavailable on the last Thursday to Saturday of every month, will include a roast joint, two sides, a pudding and a bottle of wine.

For more information, pop into the shop, call (0191) 252 5250 or email info@nicholsonsbutchers.co.uk.