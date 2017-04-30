Whitley Bay cafe’s egg-stra special fund-raising a success

Hundreds of pounds has been raised for a local charity, thanks to generous customers at a Whitley Bay establishment.

Staff at Eden’s Café, in Park View, are egg-static after the success of their fund-raising appeal held in the run-up to Easter.

Owner Rob Eden-Bagley, a trained patisserie chef and chocolatier, created a giant chocolate Easter egg to help raise funds for St Oswald’s Hospice.

Raffle tickets were sold at £1 a strip – and at the end, they were delighted to raise £516 for the charity.

David Loveday was the lucky winner.

And he was joined by his family at Eden’s Café over the Easter weekend to see the egg for himself.

The egg weighed around 18kg and stood 30ins tall.

Rob spent five days making the Belgian dark chocolate, constructing the egg and then decorating the finished product.

A delighted Janice Eden-Bagley, wife of Rob and co-owner of Eden’s Café, said: “We are absolutely astounded by the generosity of our customers who bought tickets to win our giant egg.

“We set out with a target to raise a couple of hundred pounds so to raise £516 is absolutely outstanding.

“The support we’ve received has been amazing so thank you to everyone who entered the raffle.”

David and Gloria Loveday brought their grandchildren, Holly and Max to see the giant Easter egg.

They have decided to donate the egg to charity.