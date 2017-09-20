Whitley Bay car show is a classic

A record number of classic cars were on display in Whitley Bay on Sunday, with thousands of people turning out to see them.

Now in its fourth year, the Whitley Bay Classic Car Show took place on the Links and featured mid-1930s classics to more recent models.

More than 500 cars from around the world were on show, with many regional clubs attending. There was also live music and fairground rides.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We would like to thank all the car owners and visitors for supporting the event once again. It has grown to become a really popular end-of-summer get-together and I hope everyone enjoyed it.”

The free event was organised by North Tyneside Council and supported by Infiniti Newcastle, Eastcoast Taxis and Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade.