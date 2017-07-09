Whitley Bay choir aim to raise notes for Royal Marines charity

A Whitley Bay choir has taken up a challenge from the Royal Marines to raise funds for the Commando forces’ own charity.

Members of Bayvox, led by choir mistress Hannah Fuller, will be holding a concert at Rockcliff Rugby Club on Thursday, July 13, to raise funds for the Royal Marines Charitable Trust Fund.

The charity supports Marines and their families overcome the challenges, including life-changing injury or illness from active service.

Attendance at the concert will be limited to 150. Tickets are available from David Leach on (0191) 252 5138.

Hannah said: “Our oldest choir member is a former Royal Marine.

“When he asked whether Bayvox would consider holding a concert in aid of the RMCTF they unanimously agreed. Our singers were delighted to be able to help such a worthwhile deserving cause.”

David Leach, 81, said: “Bayvox members are a really wonderful crowd.

“We have lots of fun at our choir practices and the members are always ready to help one another.

“I really appreciate the remarkable enthusiasm with which choir members have greeted this event.

“They have been busy for weeks, rehearsing with great dedication, and I’m sure the concert will be a great success.”