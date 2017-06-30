Whitley Bay community backs young swimmer

A young swimmer has been backed by a group of traders.

Alfie Kelly has been presented with a donation of £350 from Whitley Lodge Community Spirit (WLCS) to purchase new kit.

The 15-year-old, from Whitley Lodge in Whitley Bay, has a busy summer ahead of him with the British Summer Championships in July, commonwealth trials and school games representing the North East region.

Alfie is a member of the Newcastle Swim team, swimming several times a week – and due to the intensity of his training schedule, kit perishes a lot quicker.

The donation will see Alfie buy competitive swimming trunks, goggles and hat.

The money was raised at this year’s Whitley Lodge Community Spirit Summer Fair, which saw more than 2,000 people attend the family fun filled afternoon.

Money raised at that and previous fairs have helped purchase a defibrillator kept within Tesco, fund the Lodge Christmas celebrations and next year’s summer event too.

John Evans, WLCS event manager and owner of The Treehouse, said: “We would like to thank all the volunteers, individuals and groups who generously gave up their time to help organise the Summer Fair including the local businesses, churches, community groups and North Tyneside Council as well as all those families who came out to support the event again.

“We are delighted to be able to help Alfie with a donation towards his swimming kit and wish him the very best of luck in his forthcoming competitions.”

Whitley Lodge Community Spirit is a non-profit organisation raising funds for the local Whitley Lodge area to run the Summer and Christmas Fairs by offering free or low cost activities for all the family to enjoy.

Run by volunteers from the Whitley Lodge businesses, St Mary’s Church and residents within the area.