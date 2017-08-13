Whitley Bay community keeps on growing

Fancy digging in to help a growing community project?

Whitley Bay Community Allotment is holding an open morning as part of National Allotment Week.

The event, on Saturday, August 19, from 10am to 12.30pm, will give visitors the chance to see the manageable plots and polytunnel. A herbalist will be at the newly-planted herb garden, there will be craft activities for children and community gardeners will be on hand to answer any questions.

Visitors can hear about plans to expand the site and the new community orchard, which have both been sponsored by the Greggs Foundation and Tesco’s Bag of Helps.

The allotment is along the Churchill Playing Fields Waggonway path next to Whitley Bay High School. For more information, contact Jean, the secretary, on 0191 2511861 or email allotnews@blueyonder.co.uk