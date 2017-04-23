Whitley Bay couple celebrate diamond anniversary

A Whitley Bay couple are sparkling as they celebrate a special anniversary.

Terry and Joan Utterson are marking their diamond wedding anniversary on April 20.

The couple grew up in the Whitley Bay area in the 1950s, and have been together for 64 years

They courted for four years before their marriage, with the birth of their son Dale a few years later.

Terry and Joan ran their own chain of music stores around the North East for more than 30 years.

In 1998, they sold their business and retired to their home of 43 years in Earsdon.

Their diamond anniversary honeymoon will be almost a replica of the original wedding, with their son Dale and wife Tanya, along with their grandchildren, sharing the stay at a hotel in Allendale. Afterwards, Terry and Joan will retrace their honeymoon experiences in London.