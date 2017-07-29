Whitley Bay couple spend summer raising funds for Nepal villages

Have your say

A well-known Whitley Bay couple are taking to the stalls to help rebuild villages in Nepal.

Ruth and Phil Dodd retired to Belford in Northumberland, where they became trustees of Belford Community Group.

The school in Dudh Gauh village, badly damaged by the 2015 earthquake.

They were tasked with organising this year’s four summer markets in the village square, where sales and donations have raised around £1,000 so far.

Their dedication to helping Nepalese villages came after visiting the country on holiday in 2015 just before the earthquake.

When they heard of the devastation, they decided to utilise the markets to raise funds.

Money raised by previous markets went directly to Chilime and Dudh Gauh villages to buy building materials, water pipes and rice.

And, at the end of March this year, the couple returned to Dudh Gauh for a visit.

They said: “The welcome we received from the people of the village was incredible and made us realise just how much our support meant to them.

“We saw the remains of the school destroyed in the earthquake and stayed in a hut built using our donations.”