Whitley Bay eyesore to be demolished

Last orders have been called on a seafront eyesore.

One of Whitley Bay’s last eyesores is set to be demolished as part of North Tyneside Council’s £40million seaside regeneration programme.

The former Whiskey Bends pub, on Whitley Bay’s seafront, has stood empty for a number of years after it was closed down by its owners.

Since then, there have been no customers and no opening times, with residents forced to look at the continuing blot on the landscape.

But now, the boarded-up bar is set to go, much to the delight of the town’s ward councillors.

Coun Margaret Hall said: “It is a truly sorry sight.

“So we have decided to call last orders on the dilapidated building and put everyone out of their misery.”

“With so many exciting new venues opening up along the coast, most people have agreed that it’s better now to simply clear the site and consider a fresh future for it – perhaps with some nice new homes. But for now, the council will set about demolition and then tidy up the area.”

The announcement comes just days after the newly reopened Northern Promenade began receiving plaudits from visitors and locals alike.

Coun Hall added: “To be honest, work is not quite finished but it seemed a shame to miss the last autumn weekends for a lovely shoreline walk and the response has been terrific.”

Meanwhile, the site of the former Avenue Pub has been given planning permission for development of housing and construction work is due to commence early in 2018.